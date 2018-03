BRIEF-Ikang Announces Receipt Of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Capital And Alibaba

March 12 (Reuters) - Ikang Healthcare Group Inc:

* IKANG ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF ACQUISITION PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL AND ALIBABA

* IKANG HEALTHCARE - CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016

* IKANG HEALTHCARE - ‍PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE​

* IKANG HEALTHCARE - ‍PROPOSAL PROPOSING DEAL IN WHICH CONSORTIUM WOULD ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING CLASS A SHARES, CLASS C SHARES & ADS OF CO

* IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: