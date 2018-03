BRIEF-Ikang Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement For Going Private Transaction

March 26 (Reuters) - Ikang Healthcare Group Inc:

* IKANG ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP - ‍IK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO

* IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP - ‍IK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL BE BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY SPONSORS, LEE LIGANG ZHANG, AND BOQUAN HE

* IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC - ‍CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO