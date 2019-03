March 12 (Reuters) - CMA CGM/Ikea:

* IKEA Transport & Logistics Services, CMA CGM, the GoodShipping Program and the Port of Rotterdam have today announced they will cooperate in a first of its kind partnership to test and scale the use of sustainable marine bio-fuel oil

* The test will commence with a landmark bunkering of the marine bio-fuel oil on a CMA CGM container vessel on March 19th, representing a major step towards the decarbonisation of ocean freight.