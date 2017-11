Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ikegps Group Ltd:

* ‍HY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITY HOLDERS NZ$4.5 MILLION ​

* HY REVENUE NZ$3.4 MILLION UP 75.2 PERCENT ‍​

* ‍Q3 EXPECTED TO BE STRONGER AGAIN BASED ON ORDERS ON-HAND​

* CASH BREAKEVEN TARGET EXPECTED TO BE MET IN FY18 BASED ON ORDERS RECEIVED YTD‍​