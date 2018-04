April 3 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp:

* IKKUMA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES A 316 PERCENT INCREASE IN PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING RESERVES, 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 17,500 BOE/D TO 18,500 BOE/D

* ‍INCREASED Q4 2017 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION BY 23% TO 7,324 BOE/D​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: