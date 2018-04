April 25 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 17,500 - 18,500 BOE/D

* QTRLY TOTAL EQUIVALENT AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 7,324 BOE/D VERSUS 5,967 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: