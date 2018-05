May 15 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - IKKUMA RESOURCES TO SELL NON-CORE MIDSTREAM ASSETS FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $30 MILLION

* “PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED DISPOSITION WILL BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND TO FUND CORPORATION’S $12 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH OBLIGATIONS”

* HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS