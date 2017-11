Nov 10 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 168.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 193.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS NET OF NON-RECURRING ITEMS EUR 20.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 35.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT SEPT 30 EUR 65.9 MLN‍​