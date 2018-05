May 3 (Reuters) - Il Sole 24 Ore SpA:

* PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS LP EXERCISES OPTION TO BUY FURTHER 2 PERCENT STAKE IN BUSINESS SCHOOL24

* DECREASES STAKE IN BUSINESS SCHOOL24 TO 49 PERCENT FROM 51 PERCENT

* STAKE IN BUSINESS SCHOOL24 WAS SOLD FOR EUR 1.6 MILLION