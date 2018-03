March 13 (Reuters) - Iliad’s:

* DEPUTY CEO AND CFO REYNAUD SAYS COMPANY AIMS TO LAUNCH ITALY SERVICE “BEFORE THE SUMMER”, IN FINAL PHASES OVER THIS

* DEPUTY CEO REYNAUD SAYS PRIORITIES FOR 2018 ARE ITALY LAUNCH AND ROLL-OUT OF FIBRE OPTICS AND 4G, NOT M&A

* REYNAUD SAYS COMPANY IS PROTECTED AGAINST ANY EVENTUAL RISE IN INTEREST RATES AS MUCH OF ITS DEBT IS AT FIXED-RATES (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)