March 13 (Reuters) - French telecoms and media group Iliad :

* Chief executive Maxime Lombardini says no plans currently to buy an Italian telecoms operator

* Iliad earlier reported annual sales up 5.6 percent to 4.9 billion euros, in line with forecasts.

* But consolidated core earnings of 1.78 billion euros for 2017 disappointing the market, shares fell