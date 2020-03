BRIEF-Iliad FY Group EBITDAaL Down At 1.65 Billion Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - ILIAD SA:

* FY ITALY REVENUE EUR 427 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC FRANCE TOTAL BROADBAND AND ULTRA-FAST BROADBAND NUMBER OF SUBSCRIBERS 6.5 MILLION VERSUS 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* A NEW DIVIDEND POLICY AT 2.60 EUROS PER SHARE

* FY EBITDAAL ITALY LOSS EUR 253 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 52 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FULLY MOBILIZED IN THE FACE OF COVID-19

* FY EBITDAAL FRANCE EUR 1.91 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR PRIORITY IS TO PROTECT HEALTH OF OUR 11,000 EMPLOYEES, WITH MEASURES ADAPTED TO EACH OF OUR BUSINESSES

* A SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH 2.18X LEVERAGE AT YEAR-END (NET DEBT OF EUR 3.6 BILLION)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR PRIORITY IS TO PROTECT HEALTH OF OUR 11,000 EMPLOYEES, WITH MEASURES ADAPTED TO EACH OF OUR BUSINESSES

* A SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH 2.18X LEVERAGE AT YEAR-END (NET DEBT OF EUR 3.6 BILLION)

* SEES IN FRANCE 22 MILLION SOCKETS CONNECTABLE TO THE FIBRE AT END OF 2022 AND ABOUT 30 MILLION AT END OF 2024

* FY NET INCOME OF 1.73 BILLION EUROS, UP SHARPLY COMPARED TO 2018 THANKS TO GOOD RESULTS IN FRANCE AND THE CAPITAL GAIN GENERATED BY THE OPERATIONS CARRIED OUT IN FRANCE AND ITALY WITH CELLNEX

* END-DEC FRANCE TOTAL NUMBER OF SUBSCRIBERS 13.3 MILLION VERSUS 13.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP EBITDAAL EUR 1.65 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPROVED FY PROFITABILITY IN FRANCE WITH EBITDAAL UP 5.5% TO EUR 1.9 BILLION. EBITDAAL FOR GROUP CONTRACTED 5.8% TO EUR 1.65 BILLION DUE TO START-UP LOSSES IN ITALY

* GROUP REVENUE UP 9.0% TO €5.33 BILLION

* FY FRANCE REVENUE EUR 4.91 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.77 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES GENERATE 1.5 BILLION EUROS IN REVENUES IN ITALY OVER THE LONG TERM

* END-DEC ITALY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE SUBSCRIBERS 5.3 MILLION VERSUS 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE SOCIAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACTS FOR THE ILIAD GROUP ARE CURRENTLY LIMITED

* FOR FRANCE B2B: TURNOVER FROM THE CORPORATE BUSINESS OF AROUND 400 TO 500 MILLION EUROS IN 2024

* WE EXPECT LOSSES FROM EBITDAAL ITALY 2020 REDUCED COMPARED TO 2019

* FY GROUP INVESTMENTS UP TO 1.98 BILLION EUROS

* FOR FRANCE B2B: CORPORATE MARKET SHARE OF AROUND 4-5% IN 2024

* FY NET RESULT EUR 1.73 BILLION VERSUS EUR 330 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EVERYTHING IN PLACE TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* ILIAD SEES TO HAVE DEPLOYED 10,000 TO 12,000 SITES BY THE END OF 2024 IN ITALY

* FINANCE: FRENCH EBITDAAL (EXCLUDING B2B AND EQUIPMENT SALES) OF MORE THAN 40% IN 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2UdICtD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)