BRIEF-Iliad Launches Support Fund For Small-Business Sub-Contractors Hit By COVID-19 Crisis

April 2 (Reuters) - Iliad SA:

* ILIAD LAUNCHES SOLID-19, A SUPPORT FUND FOR ITS SMALL-BUSINESS SUB-CONTRACTORS

* THE SUPPORT PROVIDED WILL TAKE THE FORM OF LONG-TERM FINANCING, REPAYABLE IN FIVE TO SEVEN YEARS

* THIS TYPE OF FINANCING WILL ENABLE THE SMALL BUSINESSES CONCERNED TO NOT ONLY SHORE UP THEIR EQUITY AND CASH FLOWS, BUT ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO A BANK LOAN

* INITIAL TRANCHE OF €10 MILLION HAS ALREADY BEEN FREED UP AND WILL BE RELEASED AFTER ANALYZING EACH APPLICATION FILE Source text : bit.ly/2wVfnUX Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)