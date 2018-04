April 4 (Reuters) - Iliad/M6:

* M6 Group and Free welcome the signing of a new comprehensive agreementfor the distribution of M6 Group channels and their related services to Free subscribers

* Agreement covers the distribution of all M6 Group channels (M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Première, téva, M6 Music and Girondins TV) as well as related on-demand services and other features