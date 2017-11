Nov 6 (Reuters) - ILKKA YHTYMA OYJ:

* STARTS COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS‍​

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN ALL PERSONNEL GROUPS IN I-MEDIAT OY, OVERALL ABOUT 200 PEOPLE

* SAYS RESTRUCTURING MAY LEAD TO REDUCTION OF UP TO 35 EMPLOYEES