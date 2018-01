Jan 17 (Reuters) - I‘LL Inc

* Says Shiga-based securities firm will increase voting power in the company to 33.5 percent from 22.8 percent and become top shareholder

* Says president of the co, will decrease voting power in the company to 14.8 percent from 30.6 percent and become second biggest shareholder

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Q5CZ4s

