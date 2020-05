BRIEF-illimity Bank Q1 Net Profit At EUR 4.5 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - illimity Bank SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN Q4

* Q1 NET COMMISSION EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION IN Q4

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN EUR 21.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.1 MILLION IN Q4

* CET1 RATIO AT END-MARCH 18.7%

* NET PROFIT DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN REVENUE, WHICH MORE THAN OFFSETS INCREASE IN COLLECTIVE LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS IN LIGHT COVID-19

* EXPECTATION OF POSITIVE RESULT FOR FY 2020 IS CONFIRMED, ALBEIT AT MORE CONTAINED FIGURES THAN BEGINNING OF YEAR EXPECTATION

* SEES REVENUE GROWTH TO CONTINUE OVER FOLLOWING QUARTERS, IN LINE WITH FORECAST INCREASE IN BUSINESS VOLUMES

* SEES OPERATING EXPENSES TO EXPERIENCE MODERATE RISE IN 2020 IN LOGIC OF MANAGING COST BASIS IN LINE WITH PLANNED RISE IN REVENUE

* LIQUIDITY AT END-MARCH AT ABOUT EUR 750 MILLION

* LIQUIDITY AT END-MARCH AT ABOUT EUR 750 MILLION

* SEES POSITIVE EVOLUTION IN COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OVER UPCOMING QUARTERS FROM PROFIT GENERATION