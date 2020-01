BRIEF-Illumina And Roche Partner To Broaden Patient Access To Genomic Testing

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA AND ROCHE PARTNER TO BROADEN PATIENT ACCESS TO GENOMIC TESTING

* ILLUMINA INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ILLUMINA - UNDER TERMS , ROCHE WILL DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE & COMMERCIALIZE AVENIO IVD TESTS FOR BOTH TISSUE & BLOOD FOR USE ON CO’S NEXTSEQ 550DX SYSTEM

* ILLUMINA INC - CO WILL CONTINUE TO SELL NEXTSEQ 550DX SYSTEMS AND CORE SEQUENCING CONSUMABLES

* ILLUMINA - ANNOUNCED 15 YEAR, NON-EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE

* ILLUMINA - WILL LEAD DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS, AND WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY AND COMMERCIALIZE TSO 500