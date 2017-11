Nov 15 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc

* Illumina Inc - ‍introduction of its NextSeq 550Dx instrument, co’s second FDA-regulated and CE-IVD marked next-generation sequencing (NGS) system​

* Illumina Inc - ‍announced that intended use for MiSeqDx instrument has been updated to include use of DNA libraries generated from FFPE tissues​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: