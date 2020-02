Feb 27 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA FILES ADDITIONAL PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST BGI IN THE U.S.

* ILLUMINA INC - COMPLAINT SEEKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS, DAMAGES, INJUNCTIVE RELIEF AND ATTORNEY FEES

* ILLUMINA INC - PATENTS COVER ILLUMINA'S SEQUENCING-BY-SYNTHESIS CHEMISTRY.