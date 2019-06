Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUITS RELATED TO BGI IN SWITZERLAND, TURKEY AND THE US

* ILLUMINA-FILED 3 ADDITIONAL PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUITS RELATED TO BGI’S SEQUENCING PRODUCTS, SUCH AS BGISEQ-500, MGISEQ-2000, RELATED CHEMISTRY REAGENTS

* ILLUMINA INC - PATENTS COVER ILLUMINA'S PROPRIETARY SEQUENCING-BY-SYNTHESIS CHEMISTRY