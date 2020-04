BRIEF-Illumina Inc Reports Prelim Revenue For Q1 Of Fiscal Year 2020

April 14 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

* SEES Q1 REVENUE ABOUT $858 MILLION

* WITHDRAWS 2020 FULL YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* STRONG SEQUENCING CONSUMABLE REVENUE MORE THAN OFFSET IMPACT OF COVID-19 INCLUDING DISRUPTED SYSTEM SALES IN CLOSING WEEKS OF QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $834.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECT Q2 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 RELATED DISRUPTION

* CONFIDENT THAT TEMPORARY DISRUPTION THAT IN NO WAY ALTERS LONG-TERM TRAJECTORY OF SEQUENCING ADOPTION AND DEMAND