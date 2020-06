June 9 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA RECEIVES FIRST FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR A SEQUENCING-BASED COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* U.S. FDA ISSUED AN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR ILLUMINA COVIDSEQ TEST

* COVIDSEQ IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO A LIMITED NUMBER OF EARLY ACCESS SITES, IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE BROADLY AVAILABLE THIS SUMMER

* COVIDSEQ HAS NOT BEEN FDA CLEARED OR APPROVED