BRIEF-Illumina Says U.S. Federal Court Issues Preliminary Injunction Against Bgi Companies

June 16 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* ILLUMINA INC. ANNOUNCES THAT U.S. FEDERAL COURT ISSUES PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION AGAINST BGI COMPANIES

* ILLUMINA - PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION GRANTED IN 2 PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUITS THAT CO FILED AGAINST BGI IN JUNE 2019 & FEB 2020

* ILLUMINA - PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION ORDER PROHIBITS BGI FROM LAUNCHING ITS SEQUENCING INSTRUMENTS & RELATED REAGENTS IN UNITED STATES

* ILLUMINA INC - PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION ORDER PROHIBITS SUPPLY, USE OR SALE OF BOTH STANDARD & "COOLMPS" CHEMISTRIES