April 5 (Reuters) - iLOOKABOUT Corp:

* ILOOKABOUT AND STRATUS DATA SYSTEMS ENTER INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT

* ILOOKABOUT CORP - ‍SIGNING OF A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO PURSUE A POSSIBLE MERGER WITH STRATUS DATA SYSTEMS, INC​​

* ILOOKABOUT CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO TERMS OF NON-BINDING LOI, STRATUS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS ITS OWN BUSINESS UNIT AS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO