BRIEF-Iluka Resources Posts FY Underlying Net Profit After Tax Of $279 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Iluka Resources Ltd:

* ILUKA RESOURCES LTD - FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $279 MILLION VERSUS $301 MILLION

* ILUKA RESOURCES LTD - MIXED MARKET CONDITIONS EXPERIENCED IN 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO START OF 2020

* ILUKA RESOURCES LTD - OPERATIONAL SETTINGS IN 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AS THEY WERE AT END OF 2019

* ILUKA RESOURCES - CURRENT 2020 PRODUCTION ESTIMATES ARE FOR ILUKA TO PRODUCE 280 THOUSAND TONNES OF ZIRCON, 230 THOUSAND TONNES OF RUTILE

* ILUKA RESOURCES-ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY IN CHINA FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK, LINGERING TRADE TENSIONS LIKLEY TO WEIGH ON BUSINESS SENTIMENT IN SHORT TERM

* ILUKA RESOURCES LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE $135 MILLION

* ILUKA RESOURCES LTD - AN ESTIMATED $94 MILLION 2019 FINAL TAX PAYMENT IS TO BE PAID IN H1 2020