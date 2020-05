May 27 (Reuters) - IM Cannabis Corp:

* IM CANNABIS ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING ITS Q1 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

* IM CANNABIS CORP - CHALLENGES POSED BY COVID-19 HAVE RESULTED IN A DELAY IN FINALIZATION AND FILING OF Q1 FILINGS

* IM CANNABIS CORP - AT THIS TIME, CO ANTICIPATES BEING ABLE TO COMPLETE Q1 FILINGS BY JUNE 15, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: