March 28 (Reuters) - I&M Holdings Ltd:

* I&M HOLDINGS LTD - FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 15.55 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 15.52 BILLION SHILLINGS

* I&M HOLDINGS LTD - FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 9.34 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 10.16 BILLION SHILLINGS

* I&M HOLDINGS LTD - DIRECTORS RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND OF KSHS. 3.50 PER SHARE AMOUNTING TO KSHS.1,446,918,791 FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017. Further company coverage: