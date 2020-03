BRIEF-IMA FY Group Profit Up At EUR 169.2 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA :

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.60 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.50 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP PROFIT EUR 169.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.0 PER SHARE

* GROUP ORDER BOOK EUR 909 MILLION AT END-2019

* IN VIEW OF ACTIONS TAKEN TO COPE WITH UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19, 2020 SHOULD NOT DEVIATE SIGNIFICANTLY FROM PREVIOUS YEAR; WILL ISSUE UPDATES TO DISCLOSE ANY VARIANCES FROM THIS FORECAST

* CEO SAYS IN LIGHT OF ORDER BOOK AT END OF 2019 WE HAVE NO ELEMENTS THAT COULD SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT OUR RESULTS

* CEO SAYS CO DOES NOT HAVE AT FULL VISIBILITY ON CURRENT YEAR AND ON HOW SITUATION WILL DEVELOP IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS, “OUR PRODUCTION AND SERVICE ACTIVITIES IN ITALY CONTINUE, IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH RULES AND REGULATIONS ISSUED TO PREVENT CONTAGION” - CEO

* OUR COMPANIES IN EUROPE ARE ALL OPERATING AT FULL SPEED: WE HAVE APPLIED, EVEN STRENGTHENED, ALL OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF NATIONAL AND EUROPEAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES, TO REDUCE POSSIBILITY OF CONTAGION - CEO