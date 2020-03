March 25 (Reuters) - IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA :

* POSTPONES SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING DUE TO COVID-19 TO JUNE 10, 2020

* DECIDED PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2.0 EUROS PER SHARE WOULD BE DUE FOR PAYMENT FROM 17 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)