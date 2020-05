May 12 (Reuters) - IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 280.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 326.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOSS BEFORE TAX EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 18.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* QUANTIFIES A REDUCTION IN EBITDA OF NOT MORE THAN 10%

* BOARD TODAY PRUDENTLY MODIFIED PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT APPROVING ITS SUSPENSION

* DIVIDEND OUT OF 2019 EARNINGS MAY BE RE-PROPOSED ONCE THE COVID-19 CRISIS IS OVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)