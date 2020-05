May 14 (Reuters) - IMAC Holdings Inc:

* IMAC HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS, INCLUDING 19% GROWTH OF PATIENT SERVICES REVENUE COMPARED TO 2019

* IMAC HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY NET REVENUE PER VISIT INCREASED FROM $89.86 PER VISIT TO $109.54 PER VISIT

* IMAC HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY PATIENT SERVICE REVENUES INCREASED 19% TO $3.3 MILLION

* IMAC HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.18