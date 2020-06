June 17 (Reuters) - IMAC Holdings Inc:

* IMAC REGENERATION CENTERS ANALYSIS SHOWS 81% OF PATIENTS REPORT IMPROVEMENT IN FUNCTIONAL OUTCOMES FROM TREATMENT OF MUSCULOSKELETAL CONDITIONS

* IMAC HOLDINGS INC - AVERAGE STARTING DISABILITY SCORE AMONG ALL PATIENTS EVALUATED WAS 64.68%, FOLLOWING TREATMENT WAS 38.34% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: