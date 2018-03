BRIEF-Imaflex Says ‍Q4 2017 Preliminary Unaudited Revenues Expected To Be Over $21 Mln

March 28 (Reuters) - Imaflex Inc:

* IMAFLEX PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUES FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2017

* IMAFLEX INC - ‍Q4 2017 PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE OVER $21 MILLION, UP 11% OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* IMAFLEX INC - ‍FULL-YEAR 2017 PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUES ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $88 MILLION, UP 20% OVER 2016​

* IMAFLEX INC - OBTAINED A SECURED LOAN OF UP TO CDN $3.75 MILLION TO FUND PURCHASE OF A NEW COEXTRUSION BLOWN FILM LINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: