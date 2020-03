BRIEF-Image Resources Nl Says Sales Of Heavy Mineral Concentrate From Boonanarring Mineral Sands Project Back On-Track

March 3 (Reuters) - Image Resources NL:

* SALES OF HEAVY MINERAL CONCENTRATE FROM BOONANARRING MINERAL SANDS PROJECT BACK ON-TRACK TO OFF-TAKE PARTNERS IN CHINA

* HMC PROCESSING FACTORIES IN CHINA ARE RETURNING TO FULL PRODUCTION FOLLOWING EXTENSION OF CHINESE NEW YEAR BREAK

* ANTICIPATES MAINTAINING LARGER SHIPMENT SIZES TO ACCOMMODATE HIGHER HMC PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2020 COMPARED TO 2019

* CHINESE OFF-TAKE PARTNERS NOT BEEN AFFECTED DIRECTLY BY COVID-19; NOW RETURNING TO NORMAL OPERATIONS AND FULL PRODUCTION