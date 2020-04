April 29 (Reuters) - Image Scan Holdings PLC:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 180,000 STG VERSUS -178,000 STG LOSS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 2.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 1.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HY ORDER INTAKE £1.5M (2019: £2.1M)

* SAYS EARNINGS GUIDANCE RAISED FOR FY 2020 BUT SUSPENDED FOR FY 2021 AND BEYOND

* IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS SAYS CO'S SHORT-TERM PROSPECTS OF NEW ORDERS TO RAISE ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 TO SALES OF £3.3 MILLION