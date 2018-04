April 4 (Reuters) - Image Scan Holdings PLC:

* COMPANY HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT FOR TERMS OF ORDER CANCELLATION ANNOUNCED IN JANUARY 2018

* RAY UNITS FROM THIS ORDER HAVE BEEN REPACKAGED AND SOLD TO OTHER CUSTOMERS IN EUROPE AND ASIA

* BUSINESS IS TRADING IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR END

* BOARD NOW EXPECTS COMPANY TO PERFORM AT CLOSE TO BREAK EVEN FOR FIRST HALF OF FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: