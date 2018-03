March 14 (Reuters) - Image Sensing Systems Inc:

* IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF RICHARD EHRICH AND NAMES TODD SLAWSON AS INTERIM CFO

* IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC - ‍HAS APPOINTED TODD SLAWSON AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​