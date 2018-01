Jan 26 (Reuters) - Image Sensing Systems Inc:

* IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC - ‍RECEIVED A BINDING ARBITRATION AWARD RELATED TO ARBITRATION WITH ECONOLITE CONTROL PRODUCTS INC​

* IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC SAYS IN AWARD, ISS IS TO PAY ECONOLITE $262,000 FOR UNUSED RTMS INVENTORY AND $246,000 FOR RTMS ROYALTIES