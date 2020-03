March 31 (Reuters) - Image Systems AB:

* LAYOFFS APPLY TO BUSINESS REMASAWCO

* DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE IN LIGHT OF THE UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE SOCIAL ECONOMY RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* INTRODUCTION OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS IN OTHER BUSINESS MOTION & ANALYSIS IS CURRENTLY NOT APPLICABLE

* PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENTS INDICATE THAT COVID-19’S IMPACT ON THE QUARTER’S SALES AND EARNINGS HAS BEEN LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)