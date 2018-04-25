FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ImageOne unit to merge with Tokyo-based firm
April 25, 2018 / 7:23 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-ImageOne unit to merge with Tokyo-based firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - ImageOne Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit ImageONE zealot Co., Ltd. will merge with a Tokyo-based firm, which is mainly engaged in medical treatment related reservation and search business

* Says effective date on May 30

* Says the Tokyo-based firm will be the surviving company after merger

* Says co will invest 195 million yen in the Tokyo-based firm, with payment date on May 31

* Says co will hold 39.7 percent stake in the Tokyo-based firm

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LpCLeL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

