July 9 (Reuters) -

* IMAGINAB INC SAYS IT ENTERED INTO NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ROCH; FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* IMAGINAB INC SAYS ROCHE WILL USE IMAGINAB'S NOVEL MINIBODY CD8 T CELL IMAGING AGENT IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS FOR MULTIPLE TYPES OF CANCERS