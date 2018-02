Feb 1 (Reuters) - Imaginatik Plc:

* ‍BOARD OF IMAGINATIK ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT A REVIEW OF VARIOUS STRATEGIC OPTIONS OPEN TO IT, ONE OF WHICH IS A SALE OF COMPANY.​

* ‍BOARD HAS APPOINTED RSM & CO (UK) LIMITED (“RSM”) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER TO ASSIST IT WITH THIS REVIEW.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)