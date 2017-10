Sept 27 (Reuters) - Imaginatik Plc:

* IMAGINATIK PLC - CONTRACT WIN

* IMAGINATIK PLC - SIGNED A NEW CONTRACT FOR ITS FULL SERVICE INNOVATION OFFERING WITH A LARGE US-BASED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

* IMAGINATIK PLC - INITIAL CONTRACT IS FOR A THREE YEAR TERM AND IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $0.5M.