March 21 (Reuters) - Imaginatik Plc:

* UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW AND FORMAL SALE PROCESS‍​

* IMAGINATIK - RECEIVED APPROACHES, DIRECTLY AND THROUGH POTENTIAL BUYERS CONTACTED BY RSM & CO (UK) LTD (RSM) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER TO THE CO

* IMAGINATIK - ENGAGED IN DETAILED DISCUSSIONS WITH CERTAIN PARTIES ABOUT SALE OF THE CO, WITH THE AIM OF ANNOUNCING OUTCOME OF PROCESS BY END OF MAY