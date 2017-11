BRIEF-Imagination announces revised timetable for acquisition by Canyon Bridge

Nov 1 (Reuters) - IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

* REVISED TIMETABLE

* ‍SCHEME REMAINS SUBJECT TO SANCTION BY COURT AT COURT HEARING TO SANCTION SCHEME​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF IMAGINATION NOW EXPECTS COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION TO BE ON FOLLOWING TIMETABLE​

* ‍COURT HEARING TO SANCTION SCHEME THURSDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍LAST DAY OF DEALINGS IN IMAGINATION SHARES THURSDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍DEALINGS IN IMAGINATION SHARES SUSPENDED IN LONDON 7.30 A.M. ON FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍EFFECTIVE DATE OF SCHEME FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2017 DE-LISTING OF IMAGINATION SHARES 8.00.A.M ON MONDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍THESE TIMES AND DATES ARE INDICATIVE ONLY AND WILL DEPEND, AMONG OTHER THINGS, ON DATE UPON WHICH COURT SANCTIONS SCHEME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Martin)