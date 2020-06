June 12 (Reuters) - Imara Inc:

* IMARA PRESENTS POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A STUDY OF IMR-687 IN SICKLE CELL DISEASE AT THE VIRTUAL EUROPEAN HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONGRESS

* IMARA - IMR-687 WAS WELL TOLERATED AS A MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH HYDROXYUREA