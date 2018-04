April 24 (Reuters) - Imax China Holding Inc:

* IMAX AND CINEWORLD GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO INSTALL NEW IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE IN 55 CINEWORLD AND REGAL IMAX LOCATIONS

* IMAX CORP - CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: