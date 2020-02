Feb 20 (Reuters) - IMAX China Holding Inc:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE US$124.3 MILLION VERSUS US$117.5 MILLION

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR US$42.9 MILLION VERSUS US$42.8 MILLION

* RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.02 PER SHARE

* CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH PARTNERS IN PREPARATION FOR WHEN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SUBSIDES AND THEATERS RE-OPEN

* REPERCUSSIONS OF THIS HEALTH CRISIS IN CHINA WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: