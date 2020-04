April 24 (Reuters) - IMAX China Holding Inc:

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT US$26 MILLION TO US$28 MILLION

* EXPECETD RESULT DUE TO LOSS ARISING FROM LOSS OF BOX OFFICE REVENUE

* EXPECTED QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT US$26 MILLION-US$28 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT US$11 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: